HERTHA (LEDERBOGEN) WOLKOWICZ

HERTHA (LEDERBOGEN) WOLKOWICZ Obituary
WOLKOWICZ, Hertha (Lederbogen) Age 89, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, succumbed peacefully after a short period of declining health in the early hours of Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Born in Rostock, Germany, Hertha was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dr. John S. Wolkowicz, in 2018. An incredibly fun and generous woman, Hertha will most be remembered for showering her family and friends with unconditional love and culinary delights. She was an avid fan of The Food Network and was passionate about cooking. Hertha cooked with the heart; she found great joy in creating favorite dishes for her children and grandchildren. Hertha and John loved to travel, visiting all corners of the world. Upon John's retirement, they divided their time between New Bedford, Fairhaven, Boston, and her beloved Naples, FL. Spending time with friends and family at the Edgewater Resort in Naples during the winter months was the highlight of each year. The family was most important to Hertha. She is survived by sons Dr. Christopher Wolkowicz (Terry) and their children Aria and Justin, and Dr. Derek Wolkowicz (Candace) and their children Brooke and Drew. She also leaves two nieces, one nephew, and countless friends. Hertha's happiest role was being "Omi" to her much loved grandchildren. Hertha's family wishes to extend their gratitude to all at Sippican Healthcare Center, who provided her with dignified and compassionate care. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 10 AM at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park Street, NEW BEDFORD. Visiting Hours will be on Friday, Nov. 15th from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers and because of Hertha's lifelong love of animals, please consider a donation in her memory to her favorite charity, the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society, attn: Memorial Gifts, 425 Hawthorn Street, New Bedford, MA 02740 or online at bpzoo.org For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com

View the online memorial for Hertha (Lederbogen) WOLKOWICZ
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
