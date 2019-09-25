Home

Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House
Hilda Carey


1928 - 2019
Hilda Carey Obituary
CAREY, Hilda RSCJ Religious of the Sacred Heart, Hilda Carey died September 16, 2019, in Albany, New York. Hilda Carey was born on July 9, 1928, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Graham Carey and Elisabeth Foster Millet Carey, of Sunrise Farm in Benson, Vermont. An alumna of Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Newton, Massachusetts, she entered the Society of the Sacred Heart on September 8, 1952, at Kenwood in Albany, New York, and made First Vows in 1955. Sister Carey taught high school English in various Sacred Heart schools in New York, Connecticut, and Michigan. She had a particular love for Korea and Japan where she also spent many years teaching. In 1986, she began teaching freshman English at Boston College, and continued in the same position until well into her eighties. Sister Carey is survived by her stepmother Nancy Carey; by her brother and sister, John Carey and Felicity Sassella; and by her nieces and nephews, Maria Cunningham, Stephen Cunningham, Susan Elisheva Cunningham, Barbara Cunningham, Anne Mathieu, David Fedor-Cunningham, Michael Cunningham, Rachel Sassella, Lavinia Carey and Francis Carey. A Memorial Mass for Sister Carey will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House. All are welcome. Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. To read the full obituary visit https://www.rscj.org/about/memoriam/hilda-carey-rscj

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019
