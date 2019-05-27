Home

HILDA JANICE WORKS


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WORKS, Hilda Janice Of West Medford. Beloved wife of Horace Works and loving mother of Brenda Thompson (Robert), Dorothy, Susan Darden (Kenneth), Dennis (Doreen) and Keith (deceased); grandmother of Tiyana, Nikia, Michelle, Mikayla, Dennis, Jr., Matthew, and Jessica. Also survived by her brothers Armon, Robert and Cecel Furey. She leaves to mourn her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday, May, 29; 10:00 am at West Medford Baptist Church, 59 Boston Ave. Medford.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019
