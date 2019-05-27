|
WORKS, Hilda Janice Of West Medford. Beloved wife of Horace Works and loving mother of Brenda Thompson (Robert), Dorothy, Susan Darden (Kenneth), Dennis (Doreen) and Keith (deceased); grandmother of Tiyana, Nikia, Michelle, Mikayla, Dennis, Jr., Matthew, and Jessica. Also survived by her brothers Armon, Robert and Cecel Furey. She leaves to mourn her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday, May, 29; 10:00 am at West Medford Baptist Church, 59 Boston Ave. Medford.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019