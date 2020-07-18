Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HILDA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HILDA SMITH


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HILDA SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Hilda Phenomenal Matriarch Passes at 95 On July 16, 2020, Mrs. Hilda C. Smith of Malden, MA, passed quietly after a brief illness. She was the second to the last of thirteen children, born to parents Samuel C. Wood and Gertrude E. Boyd-Wood, of Roxbury, MA, on May 25th, 1925. Hilda was also the last of four consecutive sets of twins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred R. Smith, and two daughters, LaVerne D. Smith-Eckhardt, and Merrill L. Smith. Five daughters mourn her loss: Valerie Smith, Alice Johnson, Denise Hendricks, Leslye Smith and Lisa King, 13 grandchildren, and numerous great, and great-great-grandchildren. Details for a virtual service will be forwarded to family and friends.

View the online memorial for Hilda SMITH
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HILDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -