|
|
SMITH, Hilda Phenomenal Matriarch Passes at 95 On July 16, 2020, Mrs. Hilda C. Smith of Malden, MA, passed quietly after a brief illness. She was the second to the last of thirteen children, born to parents Samuel C. Wood and Gertrude E. Boyd-Wood, of Roxbury, MA, on May 25th, 1925. Hilda was also the last of four consecutive sets of twins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred R. Smith, and two daughters, LaVerne D. Smith-Eckhardt, and Merrill L. Smith. Five daughters mourn her loss: Valerie Smith, Alice Johnson, Denise Hendricks, Leslye Smith and Lisa King, 13 grandchildren, and numerous great, and great-great-grandchildren. Details for a virtual service will be forwarded to family and friends.
View the online memorial for Hilda SMITH
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020