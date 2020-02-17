|
|
STEVENSON, Hilda (Moran) A longtime Lexington resident, passed peacefully, February 12, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert Stevenson. Loving mother of Peter R. Stevenson of Lexington and Elizabeth C. Stevenson of Waltham. Hilda was born and educated in Bogota, Colombia, before traveling to Cambridge, Massachusetts to enroll in a Master's program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. It was there that she met her future husband, Robert, from Coatbridge, Scotland, and they married in 1956. After a year of living in Scotland, they returned to the United States to settle, first, in Cambridge. Subsequently, in 1962, they moved to Lexington to raise their family. Hilda's focus was always on caring for her family and raising her children while continuing through her lifetime to pursue varied intellectual, social, artistic, and spiritual interests. She took countless continuing education classes, was an active member of Countryside Bible Chapel, and was fully involved in the lives of her family members and the Lexington community.
Visiting Hours will be held February 28, from 4-7 PM, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON. A Memorial Service will be held February 29, at Countryside Bible Chapel, 480 Lowell St., Lexington, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in Hilda's memory may be made to the , Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020