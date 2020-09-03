MOSS, Hilda Thistle Passed peacefully on August 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Frederick Moss, to whom she would have been married for 72 years. Hilda was born in Winchester, MA in 1924, to S. Ernest Thistle and A. Gertrude Neil Thistle. She was graduated from Melrose High School and received a degree from Kathleen Dell Business School. She and Donald were married in 1948, residing in Reading until moving to Brooksby Village in Peabody in 2005. Hilda lived, as she described it so often, a good life, full of family celebrations, rewarding work, and worldwide travel. She loved her family deeply and made friends wherever she went. She leaves her three children, Jeffrey Moss and his wife, Cynthia Avila Moss, of San Antonio, TX, Fredrick Moss and his wife, Kris, of Merrimac; and Jane Moss and her husband, Mark, Pieraccini of Greenfield. She leaves two grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica Moss Small and her husband, Hamish Small, and Joshua Moss and his wife, Shannon. Also four great-grandchildren, Callum and Charlotte Small and Hunter and Isla Marie Moss. Sharing in our loss is our extended family of Michael and Mary Ellen Morris Moore; their son Robert and wife, Melissa; and their two children, Sophia and Jack. Services and burial are private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to New England Equine Rescue North, 52 Ash St, West Newbury, MA -01985, an organization dear to Hilda and the family.