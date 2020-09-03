1/1
HILDA THISTLE MOSS
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HILDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOSS, Hilda Thistle Passed peacefully on August 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Frederick Moss, to whom she would have been married for 72 years. Hilda was born in Winchester, MA in 1924, to S. Ernest Thistle and A. Gertrude Neil Thistle. She was graduated from Melrose High School and received a degree from Kathleen Dell Business School. She and Donald were married in 1948, residing in Reading until moving to Brooksby Village in Peabody in 2005. Hilda lived, as she described it so often, a good life, full of family celebrations, rewarding work, and worldwide travel. She loved her family deeply and made friends wherever she went. She leaves her three children, Jeffrey Moss and his wife, Cynthia Avila Moss, of San Antonio, TX, Fredrick Moss and his wife, Kris, of Merrimac; and Jane Moss and her husband, Mark, Pieraccini of Greenfield. She leaves two grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica Moss Small and her husband, Hamish Small, and Joshua Moss and his wife, Shannon. Also four great-grandchildren, Callum and Charlotte Small and Hunter and Isla Marie Moss. Sharing in our loss is our extended family of Michael and Mary Ellen Morris Moore; their son Robert and wife, Melissa; and their two children, Sophia and Jack. Services and burial are private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to New England Equine Rescue North, 52 Ash St, West Newbury, MA -01985, an organization dear to Hilda and the family.

View the online memorial for Hilda Thistle MOSS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
This book of memories is to serve as a record of the services you entrusted to us. We hope it will help to preserve treasured memories and that we, in some small measure, have helped to ease your burden and bring you comfort.
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved