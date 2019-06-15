SIMONS, Hildred (Dodge) Early Childhood Educator, Nurse Hildred Simons (Dodge) of Lexington formerly of Weston and Wellfleet June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack" C. Simons Jr. Loving mother of John "Jack" C. Simons III and his wife Kathy L. of Hamilton, MA, Alan E. Simons and his wife Laurie Y. of Beverly, MA, Normandy A. Helmer and her husband John F. of Eugene, OR. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She died peacefully at age 96 at Brookhaven Lexington. The family is grateful to her exceptional caregivers, friends, and all who supported her life and work. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 14 at First Church in Boston; a full obituary may be found at www.brownandhickey.com Hildred was born in 1922 on the family farm in Windsor, Maine. Her father was a woodsman and farmer, her mother a schoolteacher in a one-room schoolhouse. Following her father's early death, the family moved to Augusta, where Hildred graduated high school. She became a registered nurse, holding positions at several hospitals including Peter Bent Brigham, Mass. General, and Newton-Wellesley. In Boston, Hildred met her husband Jack, then a doctoral student at MIT; the couple married in 1949 and moved to Pittsburgh, Belmont and Weston, where the couple resided until moving to Brookhaven Lexington in 2012. Hildred became active in the Unitarian Church, working in religious education. In 1966, she became director of the recently established John Winthrop Nursery School at First Church in Boston. She went on to lead the school for decades, through changes that would put the school on the cutting edge of early childhood education and family support, and would establish the school as an important training site, widely recognized for its quality programs. While teaching and directing, she earned her Master's degree from Wheelock College. For her pioneering work, she received a state-wide award for excellence in childcare administration and an honorary doctorate from Wheelock College. Hildred and Jack acquired property in Wellfleet in the 1950s and eventually built two houses, where Hildred enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, gardening, and following her sports teams. She and Jack also enjoyed traveling, birding, theater, ballet, and symphony. Hildred enjoyed life, cherished family and friends, had the strength to be uncompromising when called for, and was a strong advocate for children and families. She made things happen and in so doing, made a difference in many lives. She will be greatly missed.



