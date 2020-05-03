Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for HO SETO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HO W. SETO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HO W. SETO Obituary
SETO, Ho W. Age 94, of Brookline, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. In her final years, she was a resident at a nursing home in Quincy, where she passed away. She was born in China, daughter of the late Dew Lun Wong and Chow Yee Kiu. She was predeceased by her husband, Chu Heng Seto on April 8, 2009. She is survived by her loving daughter, May L. Seto and her husband, David M. Samour of Lexington, her sister-in-law, Jane Seto of Wayland and her late husband, Andrew Seto and their 3 children, Mark Seto, Andrea Seto Doria and Donald Seto; her niece, Shui Kam Lee and her husband, James Lee and their 3 children, Ronald Lee, Karen Lee and Victor Lee, and relatives Daniel Szeto of Weston and his wife, Marie Szeto.

Ho was a wonderful mother and wife, and a talented seamstress who worked for a number of Boston clothing manufacturers. Among extended family and friends, Ho and her late husband, Chu, were well-liked and well-loved by those who knew them. They were both generous and kind to family and friends. Following their emigration from China to the U.S., they settled into and became lifelong residents in Brookline, where they raised their daughter.

Funeral Services and burial are private. Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside, 580 Commercial Street, BOSTON, MA 02109, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Ho passed away of Covid-19, so remembrance of Ho can be made in a donation to the macovid19relieffund.org, a fund to help those affected by the Coronavirus, established by Lauren Baker, wife of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

For online condolences, please visit: www.watermanboston.com Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside Home

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -