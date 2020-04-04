|
JOHNSON , Holden Jr. Of Wellesley, April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita (Derderian) Johnson. Devoted father of Hillary H. Johnson and her husband Oliver Cope of New York City, and Ann Johnson of Los Angeles, CA. Grandfather of Hannah Cope of Los Angeles, CA, and Sarah Cope of New York City. Holden was a retired school teacher at the Collegiate School in New York City. He was also employed in sales at Waltham Lumber Company for many years. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Holden's memory to Colgate University C/O Development Office, 13 Oak Dr., Hamilton, NY 13346. For online guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020