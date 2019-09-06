Home

HOLLY ANDREWS GOOLSBY


1947 - 2019
HOLLY ANDREWS GOOLSBY Obituary
GOOLSBY, Holly Andrews Age 71, died on June 16, in Bedford, MA, of emphysema. She is survived by her son, Laird, his wife, Kerrianne, and their two teenagers, Ben and Grace of Brookline, NH. She is also survived by her older brother, Clark, in Chicago. Holly's husband, Richard, died in 1999. Her beloved daughter, Lee, died in 2003 at age 31 of a rare genetic defect mimicking Multiple Sclerosis. She earned a degree in Medical Technology at Belknap College in NH and worked 30 years at Massachusetts General Hospital where she managed the Pathology Department Lab. She was selected to be on a research team at Boston University because of her organizational and lab skills. The team was known for its groundbreaking work on repetitive traumatic brain injuries of NFL players. She will be interred beside her family in a private family service at Seaside Cemetery in Gloucester, MA. Her son, Laird, muses, "Mom spent much of her life in and around Rowley and Cape Ann. How fitting she comes to rest at Seaside with her family." Donations in her memory may be made at .

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
