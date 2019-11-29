Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shirley Christian Fellowship Church
3 Harvard Road
Shirley, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Shirley Christian Fellowship Church
3 Harvard Road
Shirley, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for HOLLY EUBANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOLLY EUBANKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOLLY EUBANKS Obituary
EUBANKS, Holly Age 67 of Shirley, Nov. 22, 2019. Survived by his brothers Elbert (Al) and Joseph Eubanks, sister Bernice Eubanks, sister-in-law Barbara Eubanks and her children; Maurice and Joseph Eubanks as well as many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents O'Neil and Hattie Mae (Anderson) Eubanks, and brothers O'Neil, Jr., Lee and Franklin. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Holly for a period of Visitation on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in the Shirley Christian Fellowship Church, 3 Harvard Road, Shirley followed by his Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Interment with US Air Force Military Honors will follow in Shirley Village Cemetery, Shirley. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Holly EUBANKS
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOLLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -