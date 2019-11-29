|
|
EUBANKS, Holly Age 67 of Shirley, Nov. 22, 2019. Survived by his brothers Elbert (Al) and Joseph Eubanks, sister Bernice Eubanks, sister-in-law Barbara Eubanks and her children; Maurice and Joseph Eubanks as well as many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents O'Neil and Hattie Mae (Anderson) Eubanks, and brothers O'Neil, Jr., Lee and Franklin. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Holly for a period of Visitation on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in the Shirley Christian Fellowship Church, 3 Harvard Road, Shirley followed by his Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Interment with US Air Force Military Honors will follow in Shirley Village Cemetery, Shirley. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019