HOLLY L. ARTHUR
ARTHUR, Holly L. Holly L. Arthur lost a courageous battle with cancer August 30, 2020. Graduated from Boston Univ. Sargent College in 1969, and a Master's in 1972. She pursued a career as a P.E. and health teacher in Watertown. She was a Golden Award winner, Honor Award recipient of the Mass. Assoc. of Health Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. She acquired heart monitors for students' use with grant funding, created an obstacle course for students to better understand the difficulties of navigating terrain on the Underground Railroad and developed other innovative ways of combining physicality with education. She was a citizen ambassador to China, Soviet Union and Hungary for the Program Fitness Delegation, retiring in 2006. Brother Larry (Kerry); sister Betsy Wilson, nephews Scott and Brian; niece Carly Carozza (Mark) and two great-nephews Connor and Luca survive her. Services are private. Donations in Holly's name can be made to Yale New Haven Health Smilow Cancer Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06305-1849.

View the online memorial for Holly L. ARTHUR


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
8604438355
