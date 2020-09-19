ANDERSON, Holly Soule Passed away peacefully at home in Manchester, NH on Sunday, September 6, 2020, following a brief and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Holly was born in February 1954 in South Weymouth, MA. She was the daughter of Howard and Barbara Soule of Marshfield, MA. Holly is survived by her partner, Tod Cohen of Manchester, NH, her three daughters and their partners: Tiffany Soule Thiri (Mustapha Thiri), of Northfield, MA, Noelle Soule Nichols (Michael Sauvageau, father of 3 including Finn), of York, ME, and Beth Soule McNulty (Jason McNulty) of Tubbercurry, Ireland. Holly had seven grandchildren: Gavin, Leilani, James, Tucker, Charlie, Holly-Anne and Rokaia. Holly was the beloved sister of Janet Clark (Wayne Clark) of Marshfield, MA, and the loving aunt to many. Holly graduated from Marshfield High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Simmons College. She dedicated her life to the care of others. A brilliant and compassionate nurse and manager, Holly spent forty years in the practice of medicine. She began her career at South Shore Hospital in MA, and worked as a nurse and nurse manager in Weymouth and Boston, MA, as well as in Sebring, FL. She also worked as a nurse for Holland America. She was happily retired at the time of her passing, and had ample time to pursue her many hobbies and passions, including puzzles, knitting and baking. Holly was devoted to her entire extended family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren perhaps nowhere more than at Highland Lake in Washington, NH. She treasured time swimming, boating, and hiking with family and friends at this, her childhood home. Holly touched countless lives and will be sorely missed by us all. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to causes that will save lives around the globe: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancerresearch/
https://www.partnersforworldhealth.org/ In this Covid environment, Services and Celebration will occur in the summer of 2021. View the online memorial for Holly Soule ANDERSON