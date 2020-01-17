|
AMABILE, Hope A. (Styles) A lifelong resident of Natick, died peacefully in the comfort of her Lord and family, surrounded by love, on January 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John M. Amabile, Jr. of Natick. Loving mother of Henry "Hank" Amabile and his wife Gail Amabile of Bolton, Joan E. Sutton and her husband Jeffrey K. Sutton of Medway, Elizabeth V. Ostriecher of Medway; Lucia Wolfe and her husband John Wolfe of Natick and Paul E. Amabile and his wife Cheryl Amabile of Colorado Springs, CO. She was the cherished "Noni" to 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Also survived by one niece and four nephews. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Styles Campana-Filosa. Visitations will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. A Celebration of Hope's Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Faith Community Church, 146 East Main St., Hopkinton. Private family interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Hope's memory be sent to Mass Citizens for Life (MCFL), 529 Main Street, Suite 205, Boston, MA 02129. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020