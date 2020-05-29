Home

HOPE AURELIA MCGRAIL


1921 - 2020
HOPE AURELIA MCGRAIL Obituary
McGRAIL, Hope Aurelia Age 98, of Libertyville, IL (formerly of Stoughton, MA) passed away May 15, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Born in Bangor, ME in 1921, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and May Grady. She received an undergraduate teaching degree from St. Joseph's College in Maine and a Masters degree from Boston University. She married John F. McGrail, a widower, in 1963, and together they raised his four young children. Hope taught school in the Brockton public school system for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years, John McGrail, her three sisters Ruth Hart, Mary Jane Repetti, and Dee Grady, and Peter McGrail. She is survived by John T. McGrail, Catherine A. McGrail, and Neal J. McGrail, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She will be buried in New Calvary cemetery in Mattapan, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
