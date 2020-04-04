|
|
DAUWALTER, Hope D. Age 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Hospital after a short battle with COVID-19. She was born in Newton daughter of Douglas and Margaret (Goldrick) Duguid. She lived in Newton most of her life. She leaves behind her loving husband of almost 62 years, C. Robert Dauwalter, her daughter Robin Harmon and husband Tom of Princeton, MA, her son Eric Dauwalter and his husband Ed Ferrell, of Washington Depot, CT and her sister-in-law Judy Duguid of Yarmouthport, MA. She was predeceased by her brother Donald M. Duguid. Hope graduated from Newton High School and Lasell Junior College. She was very active in the PTA and groups pertaining to her children's activities. She began teaching preschool at the Weekday Nursery School in the 1970s. She received her Early Childhood certification from Massachusetts Bay Community College and went on to co-found The Preschool Experience in Newton Centre. Hope was extremely proud that as a woman of her generation, she was able to start and run a very successful Preschool in Newton. Working with her students and their families gave her great satisfaction. She was very thankful to have the support of her husband in this endeavor. She was an owner/director of the school for 16 years until her retirement in 1996. She was active in the Newton Early Childhood Association and in the West Suburban Nursery Association. She was also an active member of the Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Newton Highlands. In her later years, Hope was a member of Newton At Home where she organized monthly restaurant outings. She was an outgoing, caring, giving person, and was always upbeat. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious personality. She was a friend to all and everyone that knew her loved her. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their vacation home in New Hampshire. She enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, hiking, sailing, and cooking. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. Donations may be made in Hope's memory to Newton Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. For online donations, go to giving.nwh.org/donate To share a memory of note of condolence, with Hope's family, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020