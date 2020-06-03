|
ANDERSON, Hope Stearns Of Needham, MA passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, one month shy of her 95th birthday—although she would have remarked that she was "younger than springtime." A Christian mystic, Hope was highly sought for spiritual guidance. She wrote letters synthesizing the wisdom she gained from her studies, which was later compiled into published anthologies. A graduate of Mount Ida College, Hope worked as an editor and administrator. She was a gifted singer, performing as a church and concert soloist. Hope was born in Waltham, the youngest of three children. Her brother, Edward, died in World War II, and her sister, Edith Stearns Trask, was a concert pianist. Hope was the wife of John Anderson, mother to Carolyn, mother-in-law to Dana, and grandmother to Lindsay, Cecilie, and Laurian Pope, and Tanya Pillard. Hope was great-grandmother to Jayden Pillard and Elliott Gelzhinsky. When it is safe, Hope's family will host a memorial concert in her honor. In the meantime, please pause in your backyard and admire something beautiful, as she would. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Newfound, https://www.newfound-owatonna.com/ and Cat Connection https://thecatconnection.org/
