|
|
MARING, SR. M. HOPE THERESE ANGELINE O.CARM. Passed into eternal life on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, following a brief illness. The Lord took Sr. Hope to Himself in the 8th year of her religious life and six days after her 33rd birthday. Dianna Hope Maring was born on January 13, 1987 in East Stroudsburg, PA to John & Jo Ellen (Guba) Maring and raised in West Winfield, New York where her parents now reside. Sr. Hope entered Carmel on February 14, 2012, and received the habit on October 1, 2012. Her First Profession was on October 4, 2014 and her fifth renewal of vows was on September 8, 2019. Sr. Hope's first mission was Carmel Manor where she served from October 2014 until her transfer to St. Patrick's Manor in November 2017. A Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, Sr. Hope was assigned to Activities, where her happy personality brought joy to the residents to whom she ministered. Besides her parents, John & Jo Ellen, she will be missed by her sister Melissa Schneegas & her husband Scott, her nephews, Jacob & John, her grandmother Barbara Guba, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Sr. Hope's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St. Framingham on Thursday, January 23rd from 3-7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Family Chapel on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in Queen of Carmel Cemetery, St. Teresa's Mother House, 600 Woods Rd., Germantown, NY at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sr. Hope's name to: The Carmelite Sisters for The Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St. Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of FRAMINGHAM. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
View the online memorial for SR. M. HOPE THERESE ANGELINE O.CARM. MARING
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020