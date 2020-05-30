|
|
DelGROSSO, Horace A. "Del" Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Del was born in Boston, MA on January 19, 1930, and was the son of the late Mary C. "Ciampa" DelGrosso and Louis M. DelGrosso. He was raised in West Roxbury, MA. He attended Boston English High School and then Brewster Academy. He joined the US Army in 1954 and served in the US Army Corps of Engineers. He was honorably discharged in 1956. Del then attended UMass - Amherst where he earned his BS in Civil Engineering, and later went on to earn a Master's of Science in Public Affairs Management at UMass - Boston.
He worked for nearly four decades as a Civil Engineer with the Massachusetts Department of Public Works. His career started with constructing interstate 95 in Foxborough and he finished it as Director of Construction for the "Big Dig" tunnel project in Boston in 1993.
He was a registered Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor, as well as an active member of engineering societies in the Boston area.
He was very active in youth sports in Scituate where he donated much of his time to many organizations while raising his four kids and taking pride in their activities in the community.
Del was very active in retirement and was a dedicated grandfather to his nine grandchildren who he loved very much and enjoyed watching grow into adulthood.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elba G. "Baccari" DelGrosso, son, Stephen A. DelGrosso (Joan Deary), son, David L. DelGrosso (and wife Renata), daughter, Lisa M. DelGrosso "McCarthy," son, Paul H. DelGrosso (and spouse Frank), and sister, Maryanne DelGrosso Placentino. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Brian, Andrew and Mark; Daniel, Matthew and Evan; and Sean and Gina.
Due to current restrictions, all Services will be with immediate family only.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Words of comfort can be left at richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo Richardson-Gaffey
781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020