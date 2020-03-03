|
|
LAFAVER, Hortense Sande Of Needham, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at the Stanley Tippet House. She was 102 years old. Sande was the devoted wife of Frank Gilbert Lafaver for 71 years. She was the loving mother of Joyce Lafaver and Leslie Lafaver and his wife Pamela. Sande was the very proud grandmother of Mark Lafaver and his wife Katherine Harvey and her granddaughter, Sarah McCarron and her husband Michael. She loved as only great-grandmothers can her great-grandchildren Connor and Sean McCarron and Sybil and Anna Lafaver. A Service is planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 858 Great Plain Avenue, Needham with The Reverend Dr. Deborah Jackson officiating. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Sande, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020