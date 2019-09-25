Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
KERAMATY, Hossein Of Lexington, died at home on September 24, 2019. He was 83. He was the caring father of Maryam Keramaty of West Medford, and Jasmin Keramaty (married to Paul MacNeill) of Littleton. He was a devoted grandfather to Owen and Callum MacNeill of Littleton. Locally, he is survived by brother Hamid Keramaty of Lexington, and Nahid Reed of Acton. Hossein's large family included many other siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is the former husband of Lynne (Stauffer) Keramaty of Lexington. In his early work as a mechanical engineer, he was employed at RCA in Marlboro, MA. He moved back to Tehran, Iran in the 1970s, and was factory manager for Warner Lambert, Toshiba, and General Electric.

In 1983, he contracted a paralyzing spinal meningitis. He reinvented himself as the owner of Main Street Travel, in Concord, later moving the business to his home in Lexington, MA. A Memorial Celebration, for friends and family to share their memories and stories of Hossein, will be held at 3pm on Sunday, September 29, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON. Open Calling Hours will continue from 4-7pm. Donations in his memory may be made to: Lexington Firefighters Aid and Relief Association and Northeast ARC. Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
