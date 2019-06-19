|
|
SMITH, Howard A. Howard A. Smith, D.V.M. Age 95, of Lincoln formerly of Lexington on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. For 65 years, the beloved husband of Elaine (Lackman). Devoted father of Steve Smith, Andy Smith and his wife Beth, Judi Goldman and her husband Jeff. Loving grandfather of Alec, Marissa, Danielle, Alexa and Jake. Services at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington on Friday, June 21 at 11AM. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington. Memorial Observance will be at his late residence following burial until 5PM, continuing on Saturday from 7-9PM with Minyan at 7:30PM and on Sunday from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Howard A. Smith, D.V.M., Scholarship Fund, Veterinary Scholarship Trust of New England, P.O. Box 3221, North Attleboro, MA 02761 or to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019