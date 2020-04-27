Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD SHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD E. SHWARTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD E. SHWARTZ Obituary
SHWARTZ, Howard E. Age 86, of Lynnfield, formerly of Malden. Entered eternal rest April 27, 2020. Retired Malden High School English Teacher. Devoted husband of Shirley (Hersh) Shwartz. Beloved father of Lisa & Rabbi Jacob Kerzner, Eric & Rachel Shwartz, Lenny & Caroline Shwartz the late Dr. Matthew Shwartz & his surviving wife Lisa Kipnis-Shwartz. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol Snyder. Due to current health conditions, Services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be donated to Brigham & Women's Hospital Covid-19 Response Fund, [email protected]>covid-19. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -