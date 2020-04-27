|
|
SHWARTZ, Howard E. Age 86, of Lynnfield, formerly of Malden. Entered eternal rest April 27, 2020. Retired Malden High School English Teacher. Devoted husband of Shirley (Hersh) Shwartz. Beloved father of Lisa & Rabbi Jacob Kerzner, Eric & Rachel Shwartz, Lenny & Caroline Shwartz the late Dr. Matthew Shwartz & his surviving wife Lisa Kipnis-Shwartz. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol Snyder. Due to current health conditions, Services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be donated to Brigham & Women's Hospital Covid-19 Response Fund, [email protected]>covid-19. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020