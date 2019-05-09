Boston Globe Obituaries
QUINN, Howard Edward Age 99, of Marlborough, formerly of Concord and Lexington. May 7, 2019. Husband of the late Gloria L. (Horn) Quinn. Father of Lorraine Blackwell and husband Richard of Townsend, Howard E. Quinn, Jr. of Pepperell and William F. Quinn and his wife Anne Russo-Quinn of Haverhill, his grandchildren, Shaun Blackwell, Briana (Blackwell) Flaharty, Kelsey Blackwell and Ayla Quinn, and great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Aubrey, Ashlyn, Julian and Easton, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Heather (Blackwell) Furbay and sister Stella (Quinn) Valli. United States Army WWII Veteran. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Howard on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm St., Concord. Burial with U.S. Army Military Honors in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
