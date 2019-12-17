|
AUCOIN, Howard F. Of Burlington, formerly of Chelmsford and Somerville, Dec. 15. Loving brother of Eleanor Flynn of Burlington, Richard Aucoin of Peabody and the late Florence O'Sullivan, Edward Aucoin and Evelyn Campbell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Howard received a Bachelor's degree from Boston College and a Master's degree from UMass Amherst. He was a former employee of General Electric and was a longtime professor of Computer Science at Suffolk University. A Visitation will be held Thursday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA from 8:30-9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Malachy Parish, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial with military honors will be held at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Mr. Aucoin proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019