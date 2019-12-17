Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Parish
99 Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD AUCOIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD F. AUCOIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD F. AUCOIN Obituary
AUCOIN, Howard F. Of Burlington, formerly of Chelmsford and Somerville, Dec. 15. Loving brother of Eleanor Flynn of Burlington, Richard Aucoin of Peabody and the late Florence O'Sullivan, Edward Aucoin and Evelyn Campbell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Howard received a Bachelor's degree from Boston College and a Master's degree from UMass Amherst. He was a former employee of General Electric and was a longtime professor of Computer Science at Suffolk University. A Visitation will be held Thursday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA from 8:30-9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Malachy Parish, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial with military honors will be held at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Mr. Aucoin proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Howard F. AUCOIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -