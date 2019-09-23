|
KAPLAN, Howard Herkama Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 86, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on February 7, 1933, he was a lifelong resident of Brookline, growing up on Winchester Street, and then raising his family on Kenwood Street, before retiring to Bellingham Road. He was a devoted husband for 52 years to Elaine (Tarlin) Kaplan, of Brookline, who predeceased him. He loved her ever since he laid eyes on her in the halls of Brookline High. Howie was an inspirational father to Linda Kaplan Johnson & her husband Bill of Carmel, IN, Karen Amy Kaplan of St. Petersburg, FL, Alan Franklin Kaplan of Brookline and his late wife Sherifa Kaplan, and Nancy Kaplan Corbett & her husband Jim of Newburyport, MA. He was a cherished grandfather of Hannah and Matthew Johnson, Chandler and Sam Kaplan, and Dylan, Harrison and Polly Corbett. He was a beloved brother of Jane Lowney and brother-in-law of the late Raymond Lowney of York, ME; brother-in-law of the late Robert Tarlin & his wife Betty of Newburyport, MA; the late Norman Tarlin & his wife Sarafay of Mashpee, MA; and the late Harriet Crafts & her husband Lenny of Lexington, MA. Howie was a standout athlete at Brookline High in baseball and basketball. As a promising Southpaw, he received a full athletic scholarship to Brandeis University and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals at the age of 19. He went on to play for some of the Cardinals' farm teams, before being drafted into the Korean War and playing for the Army, where he was nominated outstanding pitcher in Europe. When he came home, he raised a family of 4 with his sweetheart, Elaine. Howie, continued to be very involved with youth sports in Brookline, and co-started and coached the American Legion Baseball team through the 1970-1980s in Brookline. He dedicated over 20 years of his life to working with troubled kids, as a Court Liaison for the Dept. of Youth Services. While Howie had a tough façade on the outside, he had a soft spot and a bleeding heart on the inside. There wasn't an athletic boy or youth-at-risk in Brookline that Howie did not help. He will be deeply missed by many. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10 AM, with a burial in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA immediately following. Memorial observance will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 5-9 PM, at the home of Alan, Sam and Chandler Kaplan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019