NATHAN, Howard J Age 78 of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed peacefully on May 29, 2020. A graduate of Revere High School, Parsons College, and UC Berkeley, Howard was co-founder of the investment firm Nathan & Lewis Securities in NYC. Howard was predeceased by his parents Donald and Ida of Revere and his sister Jane Brown of CA. He leaves his brother Bob and his wife Robyn of Peabody, children Martin and his wife Rina of CA, daughter Tina Kalil and husband Paul of IL, his grandsons Jack, Charlie and Sam of IL, stepson Dario Muneton, his wife Pilar and grandchildren Gabriella and Jacob of CT, his niece Dallas Kacev and nephews Zachary Brown, and Shad and Ben Nathan. He also leaves his companion of many years Rachael Breault and his friend and former wife Nelly Nathan. Howard enjoyed ballroom dancing, horseback riding, singing, and country music. Services will be private. Guestbook and extended obituary can be found at StanetskyHymansonSalem.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020