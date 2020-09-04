1/1
HOWARD L. STEINBERG
STEINBERG, Howard L. Age 73, of Marlborough, on September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Hiltz) Steinberg. Loving father to John MacGillivray of Marlborough, Chris MacGillivray and his wife Silvania of Clinton, Scott MacGillivray and his wife Genevieve Curl of Virginia Beach, VA, and Tina Hicks and her husband Gary Hicks of Framingham. Grandfather to Bethany, Simone, Makayla, Valerie, Aiden, Breanna, Odin, and Victoria. Brother to Harry Steinberg and Lynda (Steinberg) Neue. Born in Boston, MA to the late Solomon and Bernice Steinberg. A private burial was held in Edgell Grove Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
