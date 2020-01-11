|
|
LEVINGSTON, Howard Died on January 10, 2020. He and his wife Ellie (Eleanor Clebnik) resided in Lexington, MA for over 50 years. A physical metallurgist, he worked with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (The Manhattan Project) and served on the faculty of Iowa State College (now Iowa State University). Later at General Dynamics' Electric Boat Division in Groton, CT, his work included materials selection, corrosion prevention, and failure analysis. In addition, he was responsible for specifications for the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the USS Seawolf. He graduated from M.I.T. with an S.B. in Mining and Mineral Engineering, an S.M. in Physical Metallurgy, and an Sc.D. in Materials Science. His expertise in materials and environmental sciences led to the formation of Howard Levingston & Associates, a company that specialized in the analysis of failures in metals as well as non-metallic materials such as wood, plastics, ceramics/glass, fabrics, and composites. A strong and effective leader, he was an active M.I.T. alumnus, class of 1951, and elected president of his class. Also involved in the community, he was Chair of the Town Meeting Members Association, sat on Lexington's Appropriation Committee, and was a member of the Human Resources Committee. A former member of Temple Emunah, he was president of the Brotherhood and elected to serve as president of the temple. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, his sons David, Judd and his wife Hillary, Scott and his wife Amy, and his grandchildren Ivan, Miranda, Serena, Zaccary, and Olivia. The family is grateful for the exceptional care and deep compassion that was extended to Howard by Denise Coveney. For information about funeral, burial, and visits with members of the family, please visit brezniakrodman.com In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the The U.S. Holocaust Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126, Yad Lakashish www.lifeline.org.il or The Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020