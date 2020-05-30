Boston Globe Obituaries
HOWARD M. FAVERMAN

FAVERMAN, Howard M. Beloved husband of Diane (Marmer) Faverman. Devoted father to Michael Faverman and Aimee Faverman. Adored grandfather of Amanda Faverman. Cherished great-grandfather (Papa) to Hailey Rose, Owen Matthew and Evelynn Mae. Son of the late Irving and Sarah Faverman. Brother of the late Gerald A. Faverman. He was a great-uncle and a friend to many. Our Hearts are broken. Howard loved and was loved by many people. He always had a kind word for everyone. Private Services will be held on Monday, June 1st. Due to the current pandemic, a Tribute of Howard's life will be held at a future time. In Howard's memory, donations may be made to Canton Jewish Chai Center, 580 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021 or to Foundation/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Institute (MEEI) /Occular Genomics Institute/MEEI/Attention: Melissa Paul, Chief Development Officer, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill Canton, MA 02021 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
