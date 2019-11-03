|
FELDSTEIN, Howard M. Of Winthrop, on November 3rd, 2019. Loving son of the late Barnett and Edith Feldstein. Dear brother of Rochelle Adam and her husband Daniel and Michele Tsur and her husband Yitzhak. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 4th, at 3PM at Zviller Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Contributions is his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service www.torffuneralservice.com 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019