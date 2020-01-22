Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
HOWARD M. RUSSELL Obituary
RUSSELL, Howard M. Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, January 21, 2020. Loving brother of the late Barbara Cantrill, Francis Russell and Susan Russell Sullivan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins. Proud member of the Mass. Bar, Union Steward of Steel Workers, Chief Legal Counselor for ISD City of Boston, member of Troop 21 BSA. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, January 27th at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph Abbey, 167 N. Spencer Rd., Spencer, MA 01562. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
