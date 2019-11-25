|
KASSLER, Howard Marcus DMD Died peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on November 24, 2019. He was 88 years old. Dr. Kassler was a loving husband and father, passionate gardener and outdoorsman, and dedicated community servant. Dr. Kassler was born on December 31, 1930 in Dorcester, MA to his parents, Harry Kassler and Natalie (Steinberg) Kassler. He graduated from Tufts University and continued his education at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. Following post doctoral training and a tour of duty as a captain in the Army, Dr. Kassler moved back to the Boston area, where he practiced oral surgery in Medford for over three decades. Dr. Kassler was a longstanding member of the Medford Rotary Club, where he also served as President. Dr. Kassler raised his family in Lexington, MA, where he was active in public service, serving on the conservation commission, as a town meeting member, and as selectman. He later moved to Andover, where he served on the conservation commission. Dr. Kassler continued his commitment to community service after his retirement, moving to Boston, and serving as Chairman of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay. While working with NABB, Dr. Kassler co-founded and chaired the Alliance of Downtown Civic Organizations, advocating for the quality of life for Boston's residents. Dr. Kassler is survived by his wife, Diana Appell Kassler; by his son and daughter-in-law, William (Bill) Kassler and Doris Lotz of Bedford, NH and their children Daniel, Rachel, and David Kassler; by his daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Kassler of Arlington, and her sons Alexander and Christopher Pickert; by his daughter Deborah Guastini of Waltham, MA and her daughters Katherine and Stephanie Guastini; and by Diana's son Seth Appell, and his daughter Shayna Redwine, Diana's daughter and son-in-law Marcy and Lance Fortnow, and granddaughters Anne and Mollie Fortnow. Dr. Kassler is also survived by Janet Kassler, the mother of his children, and Anne Kassler, both former wives. Dr. Kassler was preceded in death by his younger brother, Haskell Kassler. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:00am. Following Services there will be a Graveside Service at the Sons of Jacob Cemetery on Buxton Road in Danvers. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dr. Kassler's life. Memorial Observance at his late residence on Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30pm to 8:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dr. Kassler's name to support Oral Health Services at the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. For more information or to donate by phone, contact Kira Venturini at 857-654-1044, or [email protected] Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019