MEDWED, Howard Of Cambridge, died December 23, 2019, of heart failure at the age of 78. Born in Bangor, Maine, he moved to Cambridge in 1963. He was a graduate of Governor Dummer Academy where he was the class valedictorian; Princeton University, cum laude, where he studied in the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs; and Harvard Law School. He chaired the tax law department at Burns and Levinson in Boston for more than fifty years. He was active in local Democratic and community circles, serving on the boards of the Harvard Square Defense Fund, the Cambridge Civic Association, the Avon Hill Neighborhood Conservation District, and Greater Boston Legal Services. He leaves his wife, Mameve Medwed, the novelist, whom he met in nursery school; two sons, Daniel of Cambridge and Jonathan of New York City; two daughters-in-law, Sharissa Jones and Marnie Davidoff; and four grandchildren: Mili, Clementine, Mirabelle, and Gabriel. He was a man of great intellectual curiosity, a loyal friend, and a wise counsel. He loved a good meal, a robust conversation, his native state of Maine, and his Cambridge neighborhood. He especially loved his wife and children and was immensely proud of them, something that he was all too willing to share with friends and strangers alike. There will be a private family service and a memorial celebration to be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Greater Boston Legal Services, www.gbls.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019