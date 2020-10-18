WOMBOLDT, Howard N. Of Waltham, October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy A. (Morelli) Womboldt. Father of Danielle G. Womboldt (Von Hofstetter) of Chicago, IL and Marc A. Womboldt (Patricia Lent) of Haverhill. Grandfather of Kayden A. Womboldt. Son-in-law of Anthony and Doris Morelli of Everett. Brother-in-law of Anthony Morelli, Jr. (Rita), Albert Morelli (Angela), Richard Morelli (Katherine) and Elaine Vrooman (Brian O'Donnell). Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Howie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com