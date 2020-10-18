1/
HOWARD N. WOMBOLDT
1952 - 2020
WOMBOLDT, Howard N. Of Waltham, October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy A. (Morelli) Womboldt. Father of Danielle G. Womboldt (Von Hofstetter) of Chicago, IL and Marc A. Womboldt (Patricia Lent) of Haverhill. Grandfather of Kayden A. Womboldt. Son-in-law of Anthony and Doris Morelli of Everett. Brother-in-law of Anthony Morelli, Jr. (Rita), Albert Morelli (Angela), Richard Morelli (Katherine) and Elaine Vrooman (Brian O'Donnell). Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Howie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
OCT
23
Burial
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences

October 18, 2020
Howie will be greatly missed. Wonderful, generous caring cousin.
Nina Light
