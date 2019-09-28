|
|
PAINTER, Howard O. Jr. "Howie" Age 83, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Stow & Sandwich, MA & Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 27, 2019. Survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Carole (Flynn), a native of Shrewsbury, MA; their children, Ted and Helen, along with their spouses, Liz and Sean; & 4 loving grandchildren - Katie, Lee, Liam, and Caroline; 3 younger sisters, Kathy, Jan, Patty; & lots of nieces & nephews. Retired CEO & Chairman of the board for DSP Technologies, Inc., former employee of DEC & Genrad. Funeral Mass Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at 10 A.M. in St. Isidore's Church, 429 Great Rd. (Rte 117), Stow, with Burial in Brookside Cemetery, Gleasondale Rd. (Rte 62), Stow. (There are no Visiting Hours.) In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either WPI (wpi.edu) or the New England Home for Little Wanderers Boston (thehome.org). A memorial page for full obituary & condolences is at www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019