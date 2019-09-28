Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD PAINTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD O. "HOWIE" PAINTER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD O. "HOWIE" PAINTER Jr. Obituary
PAINTER, Howard O. Jr. "Howie" Age 83, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Stow & Sandwich, MA & Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 27, 2019. Survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Carole (Flynn), a native of Shrewsbury, MA; their children, Ted and Helen, along with their spouses, Liz and Sean; & 4 loving grandchildren - Katie, Lee, Liam, and Caroline; 3 younger sisters, Kathy, Jan, Patty; & lots of nieces & nephews. Retired CEO & Chairman of the board for DSP Technologies, Inc., former employee of DEC & Genrad. Funeral Mass Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at 10 A.M. in St. Isidore's Church, 429 Great Rd. (Rte 117), Stow, with Burial in Brookside Cemetery, Gleasondale Rd. (Rte 62), Stow. (There are no Visiting Hours.) In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either WPI (wpi.edu) or the New England Home for Little Wanderers Boston (thehome.org). A memorial page for full obituary & condolences is at www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now