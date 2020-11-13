SEGAL, Howard Paul Professor and Historian of Technology, Dies at 72. Howard Paul Segal passed away in Bangor, Maine on November 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. An eminent historian and an influential public intellectual, Howard was born on July 15, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Alex and Irene Segal. He received a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College and an M.A. and Ph.D. in History from Princeton University. Renowned as a leader in his field, Howard helped shape the history of technology. He was the author of eight scholarly books and more than 250 articles in journals including The New York Times, Nature, Forbes, American Scholar, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and The Times Higher Ed (London). The recipient of many awards, Howard had an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, encouraging impartial inquiry, tolerance, and equity. He was never afraid to speak truth to power. Howard was a distinguished Professor of History at the University of Maine for 34 years. Before coming to Maine, Howard taught at Princeton University, University of Cincinnati, University of Michigan, and Harvard University. Howard was on the boards and governing bodies of national and international service and academic organizations including Phi Beta Kappa, the Society for the History of Technology, the University of Maine's Page Farm Home Museum, Congregation Beth El, the Maine State Museum, and the University of Maine's Faculty Senate. Howard's many friends and family members were frequent beneficiaries of his inimitable wit. His ironic comments and dry jokes were irrepressible, whether or not they were warranted by the occasion. Howard was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Alex Segal, his mother-in-law, Marilyn Rogers, and his brother-in-law, Glenn Rogers. He is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Deborah Rogers, his daughter, Raechel Segal, and his son, Rick Segal and Rick's partner, Elizabeth Henry. He is also survived by his identical twin brother, Robert Segal, his father-in-law, Marvin Rogers, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Judy Rogers, and their children Jesse, Sam, and Matthew. A Celebration of Howard's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howard's memory to Congregation Beth El, 183 French Street, Bangor, ME 04401 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift View the online memorial for Howard Paul SEGAL