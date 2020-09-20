SCHNEIDER, Howard Beloved father, husband, son. A source of joy to all he met Howard Samuel Schneider, a child of New York who came to adore Massachusetts, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Father, husband, brother, son, Schneider—"The Schneid" to many of his friends—loved his family and friends. He loved baseball, travel, hiking, and Bruce Springsteen. Most of all he loved life. He was always game for an adventure. Howard was equally at home clambering through a national park, strolling down a boulevard in Madrid after a Springsteen show, taking in an opera, cheering in the Monster seats at Fenway (unashamedly rooting for his beloved New York Yankees), stalking sushi in the Ginza, curating his formidable collection of baseball cards and other baseball memorabilia, leading late-night forays to the iconic Wo Hop restaurant, marveling at the legends with his sons at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, playing softball with his friends, or delivering his lines on stage with the North Shore Players theater group. In every room he entered, he made a friend. To it all Howard brought the same unwavering qualities: enthusiasm, empathy, good cheer, and reliability, but also rock-solid integrity and a sly, sometimes caustic, wit that cut through pretense. As the founder and president of Practical Perspectives, a firm that devised marketing strategies for financial companies, his advice was sought by business leaders from East Coast to West. But he was always happiest with family and friends, telling stories, pondering the pennant race, standing over the barbeque, singing along (badly) to classic rock, and, above all, laughing. No one spending time with Howard ever felt there was somewhere else he would rather be. And no one who ever needed his help, on problems large or small, ever doubted he would deliver it. He was devoted to his children and steadfast for his friends and family. He was a spring breeze of a man. His passing, too soon, is an early frost for the many people whose life he touched. Howard was born in the Bronx, New York, on May 9, 1957. He was predeceased by his father, Sidney Schneider. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Schneider of the Bronx, New York; his sister, Susan Schneider, and her husband, Anthony Pucciarelli, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and his nephew, Douglass Breshin, of Valley Cottage, New York. He is also survived by his wife, Leanne Villani of Boxford, Massachusetts; his son, Adam Schneider, and his wife, Stephanie, and his two granddaughters Sasha and Leah of Groton, Massachusetts; his daughter Rachel Leonard and her husband, Mark, of Westwood, New Jersey; his daughter, Sara Schneider and her fiancé, Sam Schlamowitz, of Hillsdale, New Jersey; his twin sons, Caelan and Coby Schneider of Boxford, Massachusetts; his stepchildren, Emily and Michael Villani; and by his former wives, Linda Pierce and Anne Bennett Schneider. He will be missed as well by lifelong friends, Matthew Moser and Ronald Brownstein; his teammates on The Raiders in the Boxford Men's Softball League; and his beloved hound dogs, Max and Leo. Howard graduated with a bachelor's of science degree in biology from the State University of New York at Binghamton (now Binghamton University), and also received an MBA in marketing from New York University. Services are scheduled for Stanetsky's Funeral Home and the Austrian American Cemetery in WOBURN, Massachusetts, presided over by Rabbi Robin S. Sparr, Temple Emanuel of the Merrimack Valley, on Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m. The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Howard's name to https://lustgarten.org/
, the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research. For the many who loved Howard, there is a hole in the world. But we know that so long as all of those whose lives he touched carry him in our hearts, then he will remain here with us, too. We'll never be apart. And we believe that somehow, somewhere, Howard can hear us all, when we borrow from Bruce to tell him, in a voice filled more with joy than sorrow: "I'm just calling one last time, not to change your mind. But just to say, 'I miss you baby. Good luck. Goodbye.'"