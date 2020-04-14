|
|
SHERMAN, Howard Age 79, of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Easton & Taunton. Former teacher at Winthrop Academy and Gourmet Foods owner. Entered Eternal Rest April 12, 2020. Beloved father of Hilary Sherman and Marc Sherman. Dear brother of Dr. Donald & his wife Barbara Sherman. Devoted son of the late Louis & Jean Sherman. Due to current health conditions, private Graveside Services were held. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Congregation Ahavas Sholom, 343 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020