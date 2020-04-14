Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD SHERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD SHERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD SHERMAN Obituary
SHERMAN, Howard Age 79, of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Easton & Taunton. Former teacher at Winthrop Academy and Gourmet Foods owner. Entered Eternal Rest April 12, 2020. Beloved father of Hilary Sherman and Marc Sherman. Dear brother of Dr. Donald & his wife Barbara Sherman. Devoted son of the late Louis & Jean Sherman. Due to current health conditions, private Graveside Services were held. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Congregation Ahavas Sholom, 343 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -