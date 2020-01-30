|
SIMPSON, Howard Co-Founder of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Age 97, preeminent engineer, died January 23, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dickenson Simpson, his brother Edward Simpson, his sister Leonore Kronenberg, his niece Andrea Simpson and her husband Jonathan Schindelheim, five other nieces and nephews, his great-niece NaNa Simpson, and his cousins Tad Dickenson, Lisa Flannery, Anastasia, Catherine, William and Sarah Dickenson. Dr. Simpson was a principal and founder of Simpson, Gumpertz and Heger (SGH), one of the largest structural engineering firms in the country. He entered Cornell at the age of sixteen, where he earned his B.C.E. with Distinction. Upon graduation, he worked in a variety of jobs on the Manhatten Project through his employer O'Driscoll and Grove. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific as a Lt. jg (and later earned the rank of Commander Ret. NR). He then attended MIT, where he earned both his S.M. and his Sc.D. in Civil Engineering. He served as an associate professor at MIT for twelve years, where he taught graduate courses in reinforced concrete, shell design, and structural analysis. In 1956, he left MIT to form SGH with Werner Gumpertz and Frank Heger. At SGH he participated in groundbreaking accomplishments on notable projects. Other professional achievements included NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center in 1963, the Multiple Mirror Telescope at the Whipple Observatory in 1975, and the MIT Lincoln Laboratory Haystack radar antenna. Other projects he worked on included rehabilitation of the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge, and the investigations of the Hyatt Regency walkway collapse and of the World Trade Center Twin Towers collapse on 9/11. Dr. Simpson remained very active in his profession throughout his career, serving as a member and leader of many professional associations, including, among others, The Boston Society of Civil Engineers, Applied Technology Council, Building Seismic Safety Council, American Arbitration and New York Academy of Sciences. Dr. Simpson was an ardent supporter of the arts. He amassed an extensive collection of art work from Boston and New York artists. He had season tickets to the opera and the Boston Ballet and the latter had his generous support. He was an avid reader of biography, science fiction and poetry. He was a loving and devoted husband to his first wife Harriet and to Barbara, his wife and partner of 42 years. He was a good friend to many and will be sorely missed, especially by his most important friend in the final years of his life, Ankush "AJ" Sood. "This all started with a simple hello and ended with a complicated goodbye." — AJ Sood In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MSPCA Angell Memorial Shelter Program or to the Boston Ballet. A Memorial gathering will be held at The Ledges Club House, 7 Wainwright Rd., Winchester on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 11am to 1pm.
