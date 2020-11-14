WINTER, Howard T. "Howie" Of Millbury, formerly of Somerville, passed away on November 12, 2020. Loving husband of Ellen T. (Brogna) Winter. Beloved son of the late William and Helen Winter. He is survived by 3 daughters, predeceased by 2 sons and 3 brothers. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was blessed with many loving friends. Howie loved his wife, politics, his service in the Marine Corps., and a good argument. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4:00-7:00 pm. All visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please enter the front entrance of the building, pay your respects and exit out the back door, thank you. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Proud veteran US Marine Corps., WWII.





