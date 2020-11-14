1/1
HOWARD T. "HOWIE" WINTER
1929 - 2020
WINTER, Howard T. "Howie" Of Millbury, formerly of Somerville, passed away on November 12, 2020. Loving husband of Ellen T. (Brogna) Winter. Beloved son of the late William and Helen Winter. He is survived by 3 daughters, predeceased by 2 sons and 3 brothers. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was blessed with many loving friends. Howie loved his wife, politics, his service in the Marine Corps., and a good argument. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4:00-7:00 pm. All visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please enter the front entrance of the building, pay your respects and exit out the back door, thank you. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Proud veteran US Marine Corps., WWII.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
17
Funeral
09:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Clement Church
November 14, 2020
Ellen, Jerry and I are sooooooo sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
valerie quitadamo
Friend
November 14, 2020
Rest In Peace dear friend. Thank you for all of your kindness given to my family after the tragic loss of my dad. Those memories will forever stay with me Tricia Leahy Basile
patricia basile
Friend
November 14, 2020
Rest in peace Howie. We are thankful to have shared a part of our life with such a wonderful and caring individual. A man that was always there for us in times of need. Our sincere condolence to our dear friend Ellen and the entire Winter family.
Darryl & Dottie-Ann Thunberg
Friend
November 14, 2020
Rest in Peace Howie. You will be greatly missed by many. A true gentleman and a man of integrity. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ellen and your family.
Bill Wright
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Howie you will be so missed dear friend. You are one of the kindest, funniest and loving people I have ever had the privilege to know. My heart breaks for Ellie and your family. Rest peacefully
Diane Darrah Nordberg
Friend
November 14, 2020
Uncle Howie, I wish this was a dream. You were such a loving, caring, giving and genuine man. You would do anything you could to help anyone.
I’m going to miss our talks, and seeing Mia & Kyla’s faces light up when they would see or talk to you. The love you had for my babies was heartwarming. You’re going to be missed terribly but you’ll never ever be forgotten! We will love you forever! Until we meet again. May you Rest In Paradise Uncle Howie!

Love always,
Laura, Kyla & Mia
Laura Brogna
Family
November 14, 2020
R.I.P Uncle Howie. You will be greatly missed! Im so sorry Auntie Ellen! I love you.
Rachael Brogna
Family
November 14, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
November 14, 2020
RIP Howie. THE ORIGINAL Old Man Winter. I am humbled and grateful for your friendship. I only met you a few times, but you were an amazing person. I knew this before I even met you, because of how much Ellen loved you. You were always there for your friends, even when we didn't ask or know you were. Thank you for being you. Ellen, I am so very sorry. I love you. I am here for you always.
Barbara Mellor
Friend
November 14, 2020
We never lose those we give to God. Howie was a gentleman always, kind, considerate and generous to a fault. I loved him, my family loved him. How could you not! My dearest friend Ellen we witnessed his love for you over and over. I am here for you always ~ just like I told him I would be. Deepest sympathy and much love. Denise
Denise Kallis
November 13, 2020
RIP Howie. Friends for many years. You were always there when I was going through a hard time. Ready to help. You and Ellen made a life together with love. Will miss you. Love Jo-Ann Greeley
Jo-Ann Greeley
Friend
November 13, 2020
Howie, I will always love you. You were like a second father to me when I was growing up and you were very good to me and my family. I will never forget your kindness and efforts to assist us when my father was dying of cancer some years ago. I send my condolences to Ellen and your family and will remember you in my daily prayers always. RIP, Howie, and thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will miss you.
Steve Keenan
Friend
November 13, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
November 13, 2020
Rest In Peace. A gentlemen to many, those who knew him enjoyed his kindness and respect.
Joe Lynch (Somerville-Dracut)
Joe Lynch
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Howie , There are no words to express how much we love you. We were so blessed to have had you to share so many beautiful times with and we will cherish those memories forever. Rest in peace Howie. You will be greatly missed. Ellen our thoughts and prayers are with you. We love you always.
The Cicero's- Leo, Christine, Leo and Vincenzo
leo cicero
November 13, 2020
Howie I love you today as much as I did 50 years ago. There will never be another you and I don't want there to be. BEEB I love you. Ellen
Ellen Brogna
Spouse
November 13, 2020
howie love you now will love you till the day I DIE beeb
ellen brogna
Spouse
November 13, 2020
RIP Howie, you were a great man. You were a great person when it came to my in-laws they thought very highly of you..
Phyllis Mazzeo
Friend
