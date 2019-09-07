|
|
KARAVITIS, Hristos Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, passed away on September 2, 2019. Born in Meligala, Messinia Greece. Beloved husband of Theodora (Leffas) Karavitis. Devoted father of Diane, Christine and Sotiria Karavitis. Brother-in-law of James Leffas and his wife Helen and Anthoula Zarakovitis and her husband Vasilios. Also survived by many relatives and friends here, in Canada and in Greece. Funeral Service at The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central Street, Somerville, on Wednesday, September 11th, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be held in the church on Tuesday, September 10th, from 4-8 PM. Interment Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. He was the owner of Roccos shoe repair in Medford for 40 years. Served on the parish council for many years. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the building fund for the restoration and beautification of the above named church in his memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Babalas & DeMarkles Funeral Home, CAMBRIDGE, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019