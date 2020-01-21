Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Camillus Church
1185 Concord Turnpike
Arlington, MA
HUBERT M. "RED" HANLON

HUBERT M. "RED" HANLON Obituary
HANLON, Hubert M. "Red" Retired Medford Police Captain, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Agnes J. (Cookson) Hanlon. Devoted father of John Hanlon, his wife Jill of Derry, NH, Michael Hanlon, his wife Monica of Yorktown Heights, NY, Steven Hanlon, Debbie Buckley, her husband Tim, all of Arlington, David Hanlon and his wife Liz of Milford. Also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 9 loving great-grandchildren. Beloved son of the late John J. Hanlon of Ross Common, Ireland and the late Alice K. (Lyons) Hanlon of Charlestown. Brother of the late George, Leonard and John Hanlon. Further survived by the family Pom-Chi, Priscilla. Hubert retired in 2003 as a Police Captain. He enjoyed golfing in retirement, crosswords of all kinds and his weekly walk with his longtime walking group known as the Board, which usually ended in a lunch. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Friday, January 24th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4 – 8 PM. Interment will be private. Late member of the US Army National Guard. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
