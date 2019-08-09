|
BRENNAN, Hubert P. Of West Peabody, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (McNaughton) Brennan. "Huey" was raised in Woburn, the son of the late James and Margaret (Gilligan) Brennan. He was a graduate of St. Charles School in Woburn, as well as Merrimack College where he earned a degree in accounting. He had been a longtime resident of West Peabody. A proud veteran, Huey served in the United States Navy during World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific, a major theatre of the war between the Allies and the Axis powers. After an honourable discharge, he enjoyed a longstanding career with the Boston and Maine Railroad as an engineer, retiring after 40 years. During his retirement Huey spent many wonderful years with his wife and family in Port Charlotte, Florida. An avid sports fan, he loved the Patriots and the Red Sox, played golf and chess and was a champion horseshoe player. He always said the best decision he ever made was to marry his wife, Mary. He is survived by six children, Dr. Mary Brennan of New York City, Katey Brennan of Ipswich, Joan Mahoney and her husband Mark of Swampscott, Maureen McGrath and her husband James of Vancouver, BC, John Brennan and Lynne Stewart of Boston, and Mark Brennan of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Christopher, Colin, and Hannah McGrath, Matthew and Megan Mahoney, and Michael Brennan; his sister-in-law, Lucille Brennan of Bridgewater, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late James Brennan, Thomas Brennan, and Kathleen Donnelly. At the request of the family, services at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield will be private. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Arrangements under the direction of Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN. Those who prefer may make donations to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. Guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019