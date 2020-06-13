|
MORRIS, Hubert W. Of Everett, MA passed away May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Jacqueline D. (Foster) Morris. Devoted father of Christopher W. Morris, Diane F. (Morris) Brown, and her husband Shawn of Louisville, KY. Loving son of the late Blanche C. (Chandler) Thompson, and the late Kenneth Morris. Devoted brother of Kenneth Morris of Flushing, NY, and Marsha Daley and her husband David of Randolph, MA. He was also an Army Veteran who served during the Korean War as Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. After his life in the Army, he became an electronic technician for the FAA. His career would span over a 30 year period. He worked at Boston Logan Airport, out of the ATC tower. He was an aviation enthusiast and held a private pilot's license for many years. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Our hearts are broken, and he will be missed. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our TributePage: MagrathFuneralHome.com Interment of ashes will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:45 AM in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. COVID-19 Phase II protocols will be in effect.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020