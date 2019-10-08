|
|
GALLAGHER, Hugh A. Of Wayland, passed away September 30, 2019 at 87 years of age. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Kilpatrick) Gallagher, his bride of 57 years. Devoted father of Hugh A. Gallagher, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Schenevus, NY, Edward L. Gallagher of Watertown, William G. Gallagher and his wife Ellen Nam of Dummerston, VT, and Mary K. Tynan and her husband James of Fayston, VT. Brother of Rev. Edward L. Gallagher of San Diego, CA, and the late James Gallagher, Mary Watts, and John Gallagher. Loving grandfather of Reid, Kelly, and Erin Tynan, Meghan, Hugh, Daniel, and Annalee Gallagher, Sarah and Owen Gallagher, and Keiralyn Gallagher. Son of the late Edward and Margaret Gallagher. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Hugh grew up in Newton, MA. He was a proud graduate of Mount Trinity Academy (1946), Boston College High School (1950) and the College of the Holy Cross (1954). Throughout high school and college he, like other members of his family, worked at Grover Cronin in Waltham, MA. He served in the army as an intelligence officer stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. He was very proud of this service. Following the army and a brief stint at Raytheon, Hugh began a career in Honeywell's computer division that lasted for over twenty-five years. At Honeywell, he was part of a team that installed the first computers at the Boston Globe. Hugh loved the mountains and lakes of Northern New England. He especially loved Kezar Lake in Lovell, ME. Decades after purchasing property on Kezar Lake, he realized a dream in the completion of a house that he helped plan and construct. Hugh loved circumnavigating the lake via kayak, hiking in the surrounding woods and mountains, and skiing at neighboring ski areas. He treasured being part of the close-knit Kezar community and sharing this special place with friends and family. People were drawn to Hugh's positive, supportive, merciful soul. He accepted people for who they were. As the grandchildren he adored well know, his playful sense of humor, insistence on firm hugs, and joyful singing were infectious. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 12th, at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa of Lisieux Church, 35 Main Street, Sherborn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, October 11th, from 4-7pm at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hugh's name may be made to Children's Dyslexia Center of Central Massachusetts, One Ionic Ave., Worcester, MA 01608 and Greater Lovell Land Trust, 208 Main St., Lovell, ME 04051. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
View the online memorial for Hugh A. GALLAGHER
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019