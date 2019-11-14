|
HAMILTON, Hugh D. Of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, passed away November 13th. Beloved father of Brian M. Hamilton and his wife Deborah of Canton and the late Hugh J. Hamilton. Grandfather of Julia and Christopher Hamilton of Canton. Brother of the late Harold Hamilton, Jeanne Callahan, and James Hamilton. Also survived by his longtime companion, Joni Smith of Canton, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Services private. Burial at Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the South Shore Support Services, P.O. Box 890126, Weymouth, MA 02189. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019