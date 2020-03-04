Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH F. FLYNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGH F. FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, Hugh F. Mar. 2nd, of Malden. Devoted father of Kathleen Dion of Saugus, Colleen Goggin of Malden, Maureen Pires of Peabody, Michael Flynn of CO, Eileen Lareaux of Saugus, and the late Edward Flynn. Cherished brother of Maureen Flynn of Centerville, Patricia Fitzgerald of Danvers, Geraldine Flynn of Green Harbor, and the late John Flynn. Former husband of Frances V. (Barry) Flynn of Malden. Proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 1. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Saturday, March 7th at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Late Korean War veteran, US Army. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -