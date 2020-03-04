|
FLYNN, Hugh F. Mar. 2nd, of Malden. Devoted father of Kathleen Dion of Saugus, Colleen Goggin of Malden, Maureen Pires of Peabody, Michael Flynn of CO, Eileen Lareaux of Saugus, and the late Edward Flynn. Cherished brother of Maureen Flynn of Centerville, Patricia Fitzgerald of Danvers, Geraldine Flynn of Green Harbor, and the late John Flynn. Former husband of Frances V. (Barry) Flynn of Malden. Proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 1. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Saturday, March 7th at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Late Korean War veteran, US Army. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020