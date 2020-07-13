Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH F. MURRAY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGH F. MURRAY Jr. Obituary
MURRAY, Hugh F. Jr. Age 82, of Winchester, formerly of Arlington, July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (Kiley) Murray. Loving father of Hugh F. Murray, III and wife Nancy of West Hartford, CT, Steven Murray and wife Gina of Andover, MA and John Murray and wife Stephanie of Winchester. Devoted grandfather of Helena, George, Jack, Sam, Max, Amelia and Quinn. Dear brother of Lawrence M. Murray and his wife Anne of Winchester, the late Betty Murray and the late Kevin Murray and his surviving wife Rosemarie Murray. Also survived by his sister-in-law Dorothy Kiley Coffey of Stamford, CT, his brothers-in-law Jack Kiley and wife Marilyn of Belmont, MA, Gerry O'Neil of Winchester, MA and several nieces and nephews. Due to the precautions of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, and as a steadfast caregiver to his wife's challenges with dementia, Hugh has requested that donations in his memory be made to the and mailed to the National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or visit www.alz.org/manh.

View the online memorial for Hugh F. Jr. MURRAY
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Costello Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -