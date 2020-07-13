|
|
MURRAY, Hugh F. Jr. Age 82, of Winchester, formerly of Arlington, July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (Kiley) Murray. Loving father of Hugh F. Murray, III and wife Nancy of West Hartford, CT, Steven Murray and wife Gina of Andover, MA and John Murray and wife Stephanie of Winchester. Devoted grandfather of Helena, George, Jack, Sam, Max, Amelia and Quinn. Dear brother of Lawrence M. Murray and his wife Anne of Winchester, the late Betty Murray and the late Kevin Murray and his surviving wife Rosemarie Murray. Also survived by his sister-in-law Dorothy Kiley Coffey of Stamford, CT, his brothers-in-law Jack Kiley and wife Marilyn of Belmont, MA, Gerry O'Neil of Winchester, MA and several nieces and nephews. Due to the precautions of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, and as a steadfast caregiver to his wife's challenges with dementia, Hugh has requested that donations in his memory be made to the and mailed to the National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or visit www.alz.org/manh.
View the online memorial for Hugh F. Jr. MURRAY
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020