|
|
DAWSON, Hugh J. "Bob" At 97, of Medford, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Catherine (McCarthy). Father of Jerry Ann Harnish of Wakefield, Judy McShane of Plymouth, Robert H. Dawson and his fianc?e Roberta Wiltshire of Andover, James H. Dawson and his wife Tiffany of Billerica, Brad Dawson of Medford and the late Brian and Barry of Medford. Grandfather of Richard, Kerri, Robin, Eric, Ryan, Ashley, Alexandra, Tammie, Liam, Rory, Nolan and the late Robbie.Great-grandfather of Christina, Kylie, Shaylyn, Kaydyn, Makayla, Jacob, Chayce, Emery and Hunter. Great-great-grandfather of Joshua. Brother of May Bushey of Brighton, Georgianna Julian of Woburn, Nancy Nicoli of Billerica and the late Rose Flynn, Margaret Versiakas, and James R. Dawson. Hugh is also survived by Christopher Barnard who Hugh thought of as a son and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi, 441 Fellsway W. Medford on Friday, Dec. 20th at 10am. Visiting Hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment Mount Benedict, West Roxbury. Hugh was a member of the Melody Club in Roxbury, Civilian Conservation Corp and served in the Army Air Corp. during WWII. He retired from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School where he taught for 22 years. cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019